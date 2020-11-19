Wichita restaurants invest in heated patios to keep outdoor dining bearable during COVID

Lots of things are weird because of COVID-19.

One of them: Even as fall transitions into winter and the air becomes cooler and cooler, restaurant diners are still asking for tables on the patio.

Experts seem to agree that, during COVID-19, dining outdoors is a less risky proposition than indoors. All summer in Wichita, restaurant patios that in past years had been only intermittently used were full of diners. And as patio weather fades away, restaurants owners and diners both are trying to find ways to extend the patio season.

Recently, I’ve gotten several messages from people who want a list of Wichita restaurants offering heated outdoor patios. And recently, I’ve talked with several restaurant owners who are making significant investments in outdoor heating units, from the stand-up propane type that can be pushed up next to tables to the kind that are installed in patio ceiling and push heat down.

One local restaurants that’s spent some money heating things up outside is The Pumphouse, 825 E. Second, where general manager Daron Adelgren says high-output heaters have been installed over the restaurant’s south patio. It also has some permanent 50,000 BTU gas heaters on order for the north patio, but because there’s such a demand nationwide, shipping has been delayed. He’s hoping they’ll arrive soon.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“All-in-all, it’s a huge investment, but if we can extend out patio season a month or two, it will be worth it,” he said.

Many other restaurant owners have invested in more stand-up heaters and say that they can keep things fairly cozy, as long as the wind isn’t blowing. On a still night, dining outdoors is tolerable when the temperature is in the 30s and up, they say.

Earlier this week, I decided to test out a local restaurant’s patio heaters. It was 53 degrees at about 7 p.m. when we arrived to dine on the patio at Napoli Italian Eatery, the new restaurant with a big outdoor dining space at 7718 E. 37th St. North.

When we arrived, we noticed that the waiters had rolled two heaters outside to warm up one table of four diners at it, and those diners reported that they were quite comfortable. They all kept their jackets on while they dined.

My party of three used just one heater, and when it ran out of propane shortly after we arrived, we noticed a difference. But once it was going again, it put out a lot of heat, and we were able to enjoy our meals without thinking about the chill in the air.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Following is a list of several other restaurants that are taking patio heating seriously. If you know of one I missed that is doing a good job, message me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com and I’ll add it.

6S Steakhouse’s open-air patio has heaters built in overhead, and managers intend to keep it open through the cold-weather season. Courtesy photo

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St.: This restaurant’s covered patio is open air and has infrared heaters installed above that “keep the guests warm through the evening,” said general manager Seth Glassman. He plans to keep seating diners outside through the winter.

Applebee’s, 13th and Greenwich: This Applebee’s, which will soon become a Carlos O’Kelly’s restaurant, has the only heated patio among Wichita Applebee’s recently purchased by Thrive Restaurant Group.

The Belmont, 3555 E. Douglas: This restaurant patio is long and skinny, and it has several propane overhead heaters that keep things warm.

Chester’s Chophouse, 1550 N. Webb Road: This restaurant’s large patio has lots of stand-up heaters available, and they keeps things warm as long as it’s not too windy out, an employee said.

Georges French Bistro is among the growing number of restaurants with heaters on the patio intended to extend the outdoor dining season. They also open their large retractable doors when the weather is nice. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central: Georges also has several stand-up heaters positioned on its smaller front patio, and many people have been taking advantage of them as COVID-19 cases have spiked locally, a staff member said.

Headshots Bar & Grill, 2120 N. Woodlawn: The owner says he has a large patio heater set up on his restaurant’s patio.

The Hill Bar & Grill, 4800 E. Douglas: This restaurant has a heated patio that’s open only one one side, and owners say it’s “great in freezing weather.”

HomeGrown: All three Wichita restaurants — east, west and downtown — have heated outdoor patios, and at Bradley Fair, owners will soon add curtains that will help retain even more heat.

Jax Restaurant & Bar, 9719 E. 21st St.: This new restaurant in the former Greystone space has stand-up propane heaters on its patio.

Larkspur, 904 E. Douglas: This downtown restaurant has four radiant heaters in the rafters of its covered patio as well as two stand-up propane heaters that can be moved upon customer request. The restaurant plans to continue seating outside as long as possible and as long as people request it. “With all six heaters going, it stays fairly comfortable,” said manager James Chesick.

Meddys: Patio heaters are set up at all four locations of this Wichita Mediterranean restaurant.

Napoli Italian Eatery, 7718 E. 37th St. North: The restaurant has several stand-up propane heaters that it’s willing to station right by diners’ tables.

Nortons Brewing Company, 125 N. St. Francis: This brewery has several heaters situated in its large outdoor beer garden. In early December, it’ll also be adding to the patio four heated plastic “igloos” that can fit six people at a time.

Oak & Pie, 2242 N. Greenwich: This east-side restaurant has outdoor heaters that keep diners on the patio warm.

PourHouse ICT, 711 E. Douglas: This restaurant has a few stand-up heaters on its patio, and the owner said he’s about to add a few more “while also looking at a more permanent solution as well.”

Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island: This restaurant has several tables set up on its covered west-side patio area that are kept warm with overhead heaters. It’s also purchased more table-side heaters for the rest of the patio.

The Pumphouse, 825 E. Second St.: This Old Town restaurant has high-output electric heaters on its back upper deck. It also has some high-powered gas heaters on order for its front patio, but they’re held up with shipping delays.

Revolutsia restaurants, 2721 E. Central: There are lots of ways to get warm if you’re dining outdoors at Revolutsia, the shipping container mall at Central and Volutsia. German restaurant Prost has heaters on its patio and umbrellas that trap some of the heat. Taco Locale and Fleur De Vin, who are neighbors on the lower level, share tables and heaters and are able to keep several customers warm. And there’s also a big fire pit in the center of the development that diners can use for warmth.

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen, 1725 E. Douglas: This popular restaurant recently shut down indoor dining and is offering to-go and patio service only. This week, workers installed new heaters on the restaurant’s covered patio.

Vora Restaurant European, 3252 E. Douglas: Permanent overhead patio heaters are slated to be installed in early December.

Walt’s, 7732 E. Central: This restaurant has heaters installed overhead on its patio.

Wine Dive, 4714 E. Douglas: This College Hill restaurant has newly installed permanent heaters on the patio.

YaYa’s Eurobistro, 8115 W. 21st St. North: This restaurant’s large patio has several heaters stationed outside and likely will keep people there upon request until the weather gets snowy or excessively cold, an employee said.