Wichita restaurants are completely changing how they serve Thanksgiving dinner in 2020

Usually, a story about Thanksgiving dining in Wichita writes itself.

Fine dining restaurants do buffets. Barbecue restaurants sell turkeys and hams. A few restaurants and grocery stores sell the whole feast to-go.

But as we all know by now, there’s nothing “usual” about 2020. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants are doing things completely differently this year. Few are offering buffets, and the majority have come up with full Thanksgiving Day feasts that can be reheated at home.

Below is my 2020 list of places that will feed you and your family Thanksgiving dinner, however you choose to get it. If you know of a place I missed, e-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com, and I’ll get it added.

Dine-in only

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Caesar’s Table, 125 N. Market, 316-946-5879: Thanksgiving meal served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is $18.95 for adults, $10.95 for children ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and under. Call for reservations.

Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House, inside the DoubleTree by Hilton, 2098 S. Airport Road, 316-945-1966: Plated Thanksgiving dinners served from noon to 5 p.m. and range in price from $32 to $45 a person. Call for reservations.

Denny’s, 5700 W. Kellogg, 4024 E. Harry, 316-683-8362: Serving traditional turkey dinner along with the regular menu. Open 24 hours.

IHOP, Several Wichita locations: Serving regular menu plus turkey and ham dinners. Open 24 hours.

Scotch & Sirloin, 5325 E. Kellogg, 316-685-8701. Serving plated Thanksgiving meals with choice of courses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s $24 for adults and $12 for children 4 to 11. Call for reservations.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Village Inn, 3535 S. Meridian, 316-946-9000; 1685 S. Rock Road, 316-687-4454; 7020 W. Central, 316-945-2400; 1200 N. Rock Road, Derby, 316-788-9500. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with regular menu. Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dine in or to-go

6S Steakhouse, 6200 W. 21st St. North, 316-361-6667: A served buffet will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is $34 for adults, $15 for children 8 and under. Reservations recommended. Take-out and delivery meals also are available and are $95 for four people or $190 for eight. To order, call or message seth@6Ssteakhouse.com.

Country Kitchen, inside Best Western Wichita North, 915 E. 53rd St. North, 316-832-9704. Open for dine-in until noon. Serving a Thanksgiving family meal to go that feeds 8-10 and includes a turkey, stuffing, corn, sides, rolls and a pumpkin pie. It’s $119. Order before 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and pickup Thanksgiving day from 8 a.m. to noon.

Cracker Barrel, 619 S. Ridge Road, 316-722-1314; 995 E. 61st St. North, Park City, 316-744-8080. Serving traditional turkey dinner along with regular menu. Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Also serving heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meals for eight to 10 or four to six. They’re available for pickup from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29. order at www.crackerbarrel.com/Explore/Thanksgiving

Golden Corral, 616 S. Ridge Road Circle, 316-945-5100. Open for lunch and dinner. Also offering holiday meals with ham, turkey, prime rib or fried chicken that range in price from $49.99 to $99.99. to go that serve six to eight people. Order at order.goldencorral.com/ by Nov. 22 and order 72 hours in advance. Pick up until Nov. 25.

Livingston’s Diner, 9747 E. 21st St., 316-686-0488: Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Day Also serving a turkey dinner with pie for $14.95 a person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available for dine-in or carryout. Reservations required.

Newport Grill, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555. Serving plated four-course Thanksgiving dinners from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that are $40 for adults, $14.95 for kids 12 and under. Also serving a Thanksgiving to-go special that includes choice of entree, choice of soup or salad and sides. Desserts can be added on. Order by Nov. 24 and pickup on Thanksgiving day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Book online at https://www.newportgrill.com/location/newport-grill/

Olive Tree Banquet Hall, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-636-1100. Serving a socially-distanced, family-style Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations limited. Takeout also available but orders must be placed by noon on Nov. 25. Adult meals for both dine-in and takeout are $25, children meals are $15. Vegan meals available. Call or order online at olivetreewichita.com.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, inside the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300. Dine-in plated dinners served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. are $32 a person. Thanksgiving heat-and-serve box meals to go include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, cranberry mostarda and pumpkin pie. Each box feeds up to four people and costs $110. Orders can be placed by calling 316-719-7103. Deadline to order is Nov. 23. Pickup on Nov. 25.

Spear’s Pie Shop, 4323 W. Maple, 316-943-2783: Open for dine-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also offering heat-and-serve Thanksgiving meals to go that serve six to eight and cost $64.95. Includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, baked rolls, pumpkin pie and more. Available for pickup Nov. 24 and 25. Order at least 24 hours in advance. Call 316-943-2783 to order.

Twelve, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812. Serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal for dine-in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices range from $23 to $35 a person. Also offering Thanksgiving carryout meals for four, eight or 12 people. Order deadline is Nov. 23. Call for reservations or to place an order.

YaYa’s Euro Bistro, 8115 E. 21st St., 316-634-1000. Offering limited dine-in seating and multi-course meals that are $24 for adults, $10.95 for kids under 12. Seating times available at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Call for reservations. Meals also available for carryout, but pre-order deadline is Nov. 24 with pickup from 9 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day.

To-go only

AVI, 135 N. Waco, 316-264-9167: Offering a holiday buffet to go that will include a salad, two meats, three sides, two desserts, rolls and condiments. Meals can be delivered or picked up curbside the week of Thanksgiving (except Thanksgiving Day) with reheating instructions. Meals are $18.99 a person. Delivery charge $10 per address. Call or e-mail info@corporatecaterersofwichita.com to order.

Delanos Diner, 1220 W. Douglas, 316-252-8100: Serving family meals to-go for pickup on Nov. 24 or Nov. 25. Orders must be placed by Nov. 22. Dinners are $39.99 for four and include turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. $9.99 for each additional person.





Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg, 316-265-7011. Offering take-and-heat meals for two that can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 25. Price is $30 for two and includes choice of meat plus fixings. Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at www.doodahdiner.com.

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q: Wichita locations of this barbecue restaurant are serving turkeys, hams and complete thanksgiving meals that include sides plus rolls and feed 8-10 people. Full meals are $99. Order at your nearest store.

Kind Kravings: This popular vegan food truck is offering a menu of vegan Thanksgiving dishes a la carte this season, including a lentil loaf, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, desserts and more. Order via direct message on Facebook or Instagram by Nov. 22. Pickup on Nov. 25.

The Kitchen, 725 E. Douglas, 316-928-2899: Selling a la carte Thanksgiving dinners to go with items like roasted garlic and herb turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pies and more. Order deadline is Nov. 14 at thekitchenwichita.com

Public at the Brickyard, 129 Rock Island, 316-263-4044: Offering Thanksgiving appetizers, sides and desserts to go. A la carte ordering available at public-at-the-brickyard.square.site.

Pig In Pig Out, 1003 E. 13th St., 316-263-7474: This restaurant is offering a holiday fest for 12 that costs $129.99 and includes turkey or ham, six quarts of side dishes and dinner rolls. A meal for 18 is $179.99. Pies also for sale for $10.99 each. Call to order.

Stroud’s Restaurant & Bar, 3661 N. Hillside, 316-838-2454: Offering only to-go curbside family packs for pickup on Thanksgiving day. A dinner for two is $54.99, and a dinner for four is $99. Pick up times are from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reserve a pickup time at www.stroudswichita.com.

The Fusion Restaurant, 1812 W. Douglas, 316-558-5311: This restaurant is offering a take-and-bake Thanksgiving turkey dinner for 10 that includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, sweet potatoes, creamed corn, dinner rolls, cranberry chutney, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie. Ham is available for an additional charge. The price is $150. Call to order by 2 p.m. on Nov. 22. Pick up by 6 p.m. on Nov. 25.

When Pigs Fly, 7011 E. Central, 316-295-2150: Selling smoked turkeys, smoked hams and complete Thanksgiving meals to go. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18 and will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25. Holiday meals serve 12-15 and are $80.99 for turkey and $86.99 for ham. Includes two side dishes and rolls. Call to order.

Whole Foods, 1423 N. Webb Road, 316-630-8484: The grocery store chain is selling holiday feasts for two to 12 that range in price from $79.99 to $279.99. There’s also a vegan meal for two that’s $39.99 as well as turkeys and side dishes sold a la carte. Order by Nov. 24 at www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

Turkeys to go

Bella Vita Bistro, 120 N. West St., 316-941-4500: Taking orders for turduckens served with roasted cranberry and Dr. Pepper glaze. Call to order.

Delano BBQ Co., 710 W. Douglas, 316-260-4950 Selling whole turkeys and hams. Orders need to be placed by noon on Nov. 18, and pickup is available until 3 p.m. on Nov. 25. Also selling cornbread dressing and fruit cobbler. Find the order form at https://www.facebook.com/delanobbq.

El Pollo Dorado al Carbon, 128 W. 21st St. North, 316-559-4359: The famous “chicken truck” at the corner of 21st and Wellington Place is selling smoked and grilled Thanksgiving turkeys this year for $75. Turkeys come with chili meat, rice and bread. Visit or call to place an order.

Restaurante Usuluteco, 2265 S. Seneca, 316-409-3820: This El Salvadoran restaurant is selling turkeys this year. Call to place orders.

Two Brothers BBQ & Sports Grill, 6730 W. Central, 316-440-4077: Selling smoked turkeys for $39.99 or spiral sliced honey glazed hams for $64.99. Call to order.