Keep up with the Wichita restaurants, bars closing or altering hours amid COVID-19 spike

As COVID-19 surges locally, several local restaurants are cutting hours or temporarily closing for various reasons — from exposures to staff shortages.

I started this list on Monday and will continue to update it daily as the COVID-19 spike continues. Be sure to check back.

And if you know of a restaurant that needs to be added, e-mail me at dneil@wichitaeagle.com.

Cutting back hours or indoor dining

NEW ON WEDNESDAY: Reverie Coffee Roasters, 2202 E. Douglas: This coffee shop just announced that it will return to a carry out only model until further notice.

NEW ON WEDNESDAY: The Rusty Nail, 1155 S. Washington: Closed for dine-in until further notice after a possible exposure. Take-out and curbside pickup still available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

NEW ON WEDNESDAYBuster’s Burger Joint, 1202 E. MacArthur: This restaurant had moved to carryout only but announced late Tuesday it would be closed for at least a week.

NEW ON TUESDAY Georges French Bistro, 4618 E. Central: Canceling lunch service for two weeks after several staff members had to quarantine. Still open for dinner at 4 p.m.

Bite Me BBQ, 132 N. St. Francis: This restaurant has announced plans to close Mondays and Tuesdays starting Nov. 9. The owners plan to resume normal hours after “everything calms down with the coronavirus.”

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen. 1725 E. Douglas: Indoor dining is temporarily closed as of Monday. Carryout, delivery and patio dining still available.

Temporarily closed after exposure

NEW ON TUESDAY Central Standard Brewing, 156 S. Greenwood: A staff member tested positive, so this restaurant closed until further notice. Curbside delivery is also suspended.

NEW ON TUESDAY Whiskey Dicks, 801 S. Seneca: Temporarily closed after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19.

Leslie Coffee Co., 930 W. Douglas: This shop announced on Monday that it would be temporarily closed until further notice. Owners said an employee was exposed to the virus outside of work.

Lotus Leaf Cafe, 251 N. Washington: This restaurant announced Monday morning via Facebook that it would be temporarily closed because a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Closed entirely for now

Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria, 2411 N. Maize Road: This restaurant announced Friday that it would be closed until further notice “due to surge of COVID-19.”

The Spice Merchant, 1300 E. Douglas: This favorite coffee and spice store announced on Saturday that it would be closed until Nov. 20 “to protect our customers and employees from COVID 19.”