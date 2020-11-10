A new tenant is taking over the Coney Island space in Delano, but chili won’t be involved

There’s finally a new tenant taking over the Coney Island Hot Weiners space at 1001 W. Douglas, but it’s not a restaurant.

It’s a wine bar.

You might remember back in June when I told you about Ken and Danielle Harmon and their plans to open a wine bar called Alzavino Wine Tavern.

At the time, they were still looking for a spot to open the bar, which will specialize in wines on tap poured from a specially designed self-serve system. They hoped to find one in Old Town.

But after the spot they were considering fell though, they went on the hunt again.

The Coney Island space, which is just across the street from Leslie Coffee Co. in Delano, has been vacant since the coney and tamale restaurant closed in January, less than six months after it opened.

Another tenant — a burger restaurant called Slider Shak — briefly had a lease to open the space, but the owners changed their minds over the summer. Instead, they’re planning to open in the old Sweet Willie’s BBQ spot at 4628 S. Seneca

The Harmons say they don’t yet know exactly when they’ll open and are just now working on the design plan. In the meantime, they’ve launched their website, which can be found at https://alzavinowinetavern.com.

Alzavino will allow people to sample one-ounce pours of wine or order glasses or bottles. There will also be heavy appetizers.

It will feature 16 different wines that will change seasonally, and customers will have a card that they can use to purchase various sizes of pours from machines made by Napa Technology and used in homes, restaurants and wine bars across the country.

I’ll keep you updated as construction progresses.