Salina restaurant owner taking over the space best known for housing Taqueria El Paisa

A Mexican restaurant owner from Salina will soon expand her business into Wichita.

And she’ll be taking over a high-profile spot that’s seen several restaurants come and go over the past couple of years.

Azsucena Ramos, who owns a restaurant at 1318 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Salina called La Jerezana, is taking over the space at 2227 N. Arkansas most recently occupied by Armando’s Mexican Grill II. The building is best known as the longtime home of Taqueria El Paisa, which closed in 2016 after 18 years in business.

Ramos recently closed on the purchase of the building and said that she plans to open the restaurant, which also will be called La Jerenzana, by Jan. 1. Chris Abdayem and Carl Hebert of InSite Real Estate Group handled the deal. Abdayem, whose parents Michelle and Tony own La Galette at 1017 W. Douglas, said he was brought on board because of his expertise in the restaurant business.

Ramos opened her Salina restaurant almost six years ago, she said. Its name is a term used to refer to someone who lives in Jerez, a town in the Mexican state of Zacatecas.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She wanted to expand into Wichita and had been looking for the right spot. She said she’s excited about the new space, which seats close to 200. Her restaurant in Salina is small, with room for only about 50 diners.

In Salina, the restaurant is known for things like street tacos and menudo, Ramos said. She’ll be able to expand the restaurant in Wichita and will also serve grilled steaks and other authentic Mexican dishes. She’ll have a full bar, too.

Armando’s, a Clearwater-based restaurant, opened in the building in early 2018 but closed earlier this year. Before that, it was occupied by the short-lived Casa Del Charro, which opened after Taqueria El Paisa moved out in 2016 but closed in 2017.

I’ll keep you posted on details about La Jerezana as opening day gets closer.