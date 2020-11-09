For sale signs have gone up on this Wichita restaurant, but owner says she has a plan

It’s been closed since June, and the last time Mama Nith’s Crawfish owner Nith Huynh updated the business’s Facebook page, she said she was hoping to reopen soon.

That was in September, and recently, for sale signs went up on the restaurant’s building at 604 Topeka, which sits just north of Kellogg.

But hope is not lost. Huynh said she still plans to reopen the restaurant, but when she does, it will be somewhere else. Her lease on the red-and-white building on Topeka was up in August, and she’s in the process of looking for a new space.

Regardless of how fast she finds one, though, fans still have several months minimum to wait for the return of Nith’s Cajun-inspired seafood specialties.

Oldie but a good one! We are hoping to reopen soon, and working on it. You can help support us by visiting our GoFundMe! Posted by Mama Nith's Crawfish on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

With COVID-19 cases rising, Nith said, she’s in no hurry and likely won’t reopen until early next year.

Nith and her husband, Darryl, first opened the restaurant in November 2018 and focused on the “Viet-Cajun”-style dishes they grew to love when they lived in Houston — things like crawfish pho and seafood boils.

The restaurant closed for a couple of months a year ago for a remodel and had been occasionally closed throughout the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as well. About a month ago, Huynh organized a Go Fund Me campaign to help raise money to reopen. It’s raised $1,162 to date.

I’ll let you know when she settles on a new spot and a reopening date.