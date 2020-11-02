This Wichita restaurant didn’t survive COVID, but something new is planned for its space

Over the weekend, the owners of Greystone at 9719 E. 21st St. announced that they had closed the 5-year-old restaurant for good.

But on Monday, they shared better news, confirming rumors that they’re planning to open another restaurant concept in the same space.

They’re not sharing details yet, but people who have gift cards to Greystone will be able to use them when the new restaurant concept opens, said Lauren Irwin, who is the corporate officer for John Arnold’s A&M Management Group.

We are so sad to see Greystone go. Our doors are closed forever. We are grateful for the more than 5 years we have celebrated with you! Thank you, Wichita. Posted by Greystone Restaurant on Saturday, October 31, 2020

Irwin said that Greystone, which had several private dining rooms, was designed to entertain large groups of diners and just couldn’t survive COVID-19. It’s been struggling since the pandemic started, she said.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Greystone was a beautiful store,” Irwin said. “The special moments we shared with people such as engagements, weddings, showers, and family reunions were very special to us. The kind words over the last few days have been greatly appreciated.”

Greystone Steak & Seafood is at 9719 E. 21st St. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

She said they were going to “work quickly” to get the new concept up and running.

Greystone’s last day was Friday. A&M Management Group also owns Deano’s Grill & Tapworks, Oak & Pie and Stearman Field Bar & Grill in Benton.

I’ll keep you posted on the plans for the new restaurant.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER