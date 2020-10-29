Hot cocoa bomb trend is exploding in Wichita, and bakeries can’t keep up

It’s a wonder that no one was really making or selling hot cocoa bombs before 2020.

But as it turns out, say owners of Wichita businesses that are now selling them, the trendy little melt-able chocolate balls might be exactly what people need to get through the end of this trying year.

Across the country, the baseball-sized balls are in high demand, and in Wichita, those making and selling them are struggling to keep up. Among them is Papa’s General Store owner Derek Sorrells, who this week started devoting nearly all of his time to making the bombs, which he sells in a variety of flavors.

People buy them as fast as he can make them, he said, and now, advance orders are starting to roll in.

“It’s one of those things where 2020 has been such a problem for everyone, and everyone has had to stay inside,” he said. “Now, as it’s getting colder, these are something exciting, something different you can enjoy at home. That’s what everyone is looking for.”

Hot cocoa bombs can be ordered in advance at Papa’s General Store in Clifton Square. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Hot cocoa bombs are fairly simple little creations. Those who make them put melted chocolate into half circle-shaped molds, freeze them, fill them with hot cocoa mix, marshmallows and other treats, then seal them closed and decorate them with frosting, sprinkles and glitter.

When a bomb is dropped in a mug and covered with hot milk, it bursts open, and all the goodness inside pops to the top. A couple of quick stirs and, voila, a mug of gourmet hot chocolate is ready to enjoy.

They became a thing last month after a woman in Illinois started posting videos of her hot chocolate bombs on TikTok. Her posts got millions of views, and suddenly, the platform was filled with videos of people making and melting their own versions of hot cocoa bombs. They quickly became a hot topic on other social media platforms like Pinterest, and interest has reached a fever pitch over the last week.

Hot cocoa bombs are now for sale at Papa’s General Store, 3700 E. Douglas. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Now, people are desperate to find them, and more than a half dozen home-based bakeries in Wichita have started selling them, too.

One baker making them is Elly Widener, a Wichita mom of three who launched her cottage bakery business, Sharing Sugar Bake Shop, in January, specializing in custom sugar cookies and cakes.

She noticed hot cocoa bombs in a Facebook group, and since her kids love hot chocolate, she decided she should try making some. She came up with recipes for three different flavors — regular chocolate, white chocolate and spicy Mexican hot chocolate — and posted a video of one of them popping open on her business Facebook page.

Availability has been maxed out through 10/27! Orders now accepted for 10/28 and beyond... and filling quickly! Order... Posted by Sharing Sugar Bake Shop on Monday, October 5, 2020

Suddenly, she was flooded with orders.

“It just really exploded, literally,” she said.

Now, Widener has put her cookies and cakes on hold and is focusing exclusively on filling her hot cocoa bomb orders. She’s already accepted lots of advance orders for the holidays and anticipates that she’ll make and sell more than 1,000 hot cocoa bombs before the end of the year.

She charges $4.50 for one or $45 for 12.

Widener said she’s had people ordering them as gifts for virtual birthday parties, to put in care packages for elderly shut-ins and just to keep around to treat the kids on cold days. They’re stable at room temperature for at least eight weeks, she said.

Hot cocoa bombs appear to have come along at just the right time to help with cold-weather sanity, she said.

“I had a friend post that 2020 has been kind of a dumpster fire and that people are looking for fun things to do at home to get their minds off the other things going on,” she said.

Where to get hot cocoa bombs in Wichita

Several home bakers are selling hot cocoa bombs in Wichita, as are a few retail stores. Note: I checked with Costco, which is stocking hot cocoa bombs in some stores in the United States. But Wichita was not one of them, a manager said, and the store won’t be getting any this year.

Papa’s General Store, 3700 E. Douglas: This shop in Clifton Square is producing about 80 hot cocoa bombs a day, but they quickly sell out. People who want to walk in and get them should try around 1 p.m, when morning production wraps up. The bombs also can be ordered in advance at https://www.facebook.com/papaswichita/. They’re $4 for one, less if you order more. Flavors include milk chocolate, dark chocolate, peanut butter, Funfetti, salted caramel and Irish cream, and the shop is working on a vegan apple cider bomb, too.

Short & Sweet Bake Stop at the Coop: This bake shop has a presence at The Coop, a bakery collective at 104 N. Baltimore in Derby, and is selling hot cocoa bombs there.

Sharing Sugar Bake Shop: Order hot cocoa bombs via a form posted at https://www.facebook.com/sharingsugarbakeshop/

Andy Kay’s Cookies: This well-known local cookie maker is selling hot cocoa bombs on her website, http://www.andykayscookies.com

Frost ‘N Fancy: Selling several flavors, including pumpkin spice, at a pop-up shopping event at Wicked Stitch, 2121 N. Tyler Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Place orders at https://www.facebook.com/FrostnFancy.

Better Batter Bakery: Choose from several flavors and order online at https://www.facebook.com/betterbatterbakery316

Sketchy Flamingo Bakery: Check availability and place orders at https://www.facebook.com/getcookiesICT