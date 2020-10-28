Wichita is one of only two U.S. cities selling this unusual fast-food menu item

Vegetables beyond lettuce and tomatoes aren’t too common in fast-food restaurants.

But Sonic Drive-In is testing out an unusual new product made with one of the greenest of green vegetables — broccoli — and Wichita is one of only two cities in the United States that has them at the moment.

Broccoli Cheddar Tots, which feature Sonic’s signature tater tots stuffed with broccoli and melty cheddar cheese, recently showed up on the menu at Wichita Sonic restaurants, and they’ll be available until Nov. 29. The only other city that has the item for now is Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Wichita is frequently chosen as a test site for new products by national companies, and the city occasionally gets to sample new fast food menu items before a chain decides to make them available nationally.

Sonic is calling the new invention “feel-good Tots” and says that they taste just like broccoli cheddar casserole, which is frequently topped with tater tots. The chain also says a large order includes a full serving of vegetables.

So far, the tots have been performing well in testing, said a spokesperson for Sonic.

Has anyone out there tried them yet? If so, tell us — does broccoli belong on a fast-food menu?