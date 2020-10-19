Tres leches cake the specialty at a new bakery attached to a Wichita Mexican restaurant

It’s one of the most popular desserts in Latin America, and this week, Wichita is getting a new bakery that specializes in many different flavors of tres leches cake.

Alexandra’s Cakes is a new bakery that is attached to Mexican restaurant Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food at 5355 N. Broadway. Its opening day is Wednesday.

Consuelo Gallegos has partnered with Molino’s Mexican Cuisine owners Mario Quiroz and Mara Garza to open the bakery, which has its own front doors but also can be accessed through a door that attaches it to Goyo’s, a restaurant owned by Quiroz’s and Garza’s daughter and son-in-law.

The bakery will make things like cakes, cake balls and cupcakes, but the specialty of the house will be tres leches cakes, which are rich sponge cakes soaked in three types of milk — condensed, evaporated and cream. Gallegos will make several different flavors of the cake, including traditional, pistachio, coconut, pecan, banana split and chocolate. A seasonal flavor — pumpkin spice — will also be available when the store opens.

“We know there are lots of bakeries in town, and some of them are doing really good cakes,” Quiroz said. “I think we have to come up with an original idea in order to attract the audience to us.”

The bakery will sell the tres leches cakes in several sizes, from a 10-inch round cake to a full sheet cake. But people can also get individual slices in a cup for $4 each, and the partners are hoping that people dining at Goyo’s will swing through for dessert on their way out.

Gallegos comes from a family of bakers. Her father started his own bakery in Chihuahua, Mexico, in the early 1980s, and her uncle has a bakery in Denver.

Gallegos grew up working at her family’s Wichita business — Sandy’s Bakery — which operated at 524 W. 21st St. until about 10 years ago.

“She’s had the vision to open her own bakery for many, many years, and part of that is because her family comes from bakery roots,” Quiroz said.

Gallegos named the bakery for her teenage daughter, Alexandra.

The menu also includes cinnamon twists, cookies and three flavors of flan — choco-flan, cream cheese flan and Neapolitan flan.

Starting on Wednesday, the bakery’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Place orders at 316-210-6434.

The menu for Alexandra’s Cakes