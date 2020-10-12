For the second time in two years, this historic Wichita restaurant is closed, for sale

Jack’s North Hi Carryout is closed... again.

And it’s back on the market... again.

The most recent owner of the little burger restaurant that’s operated across from North High School since 1951 says that he’s had to shut it down. Jack’s has been closed since late September.

Armin Ghoddoussi, who’s owned the restaurant at 603 W. 13th St. for nearly two years, says there are a couple of reasons for the decision, and perhaps not surprisingly, COVID-19 is one of them.

Business has taken a hit since the pandemic started, he said. A big part of his customer base — North High students — have been attending classes online instead of at school across the street.

Plus his mother, Akhtar Gharagozolo, who’d been running the restaurant for him, is having trouble keeping up.

“The reasons are mostly my mother having a hard time managing it and also getting a bit slow due to COVID, unfortunately,” he said.

Ghoddoussi took over the restaurant from Shawn Gilbert, who bought Jack’s in late 2017 with the goal of saving it. At the time, it’d been boarded up and closed for a while.

Once his goal of reviving the place was achieved, Gilbert said in late 2018, he was ready to move on with his other businesses — smoke shops 42 Degrees Below and The Electrik Chair. That’s when he sold the place to Ghoddoussi, who put in a new grill and hood and added kebabs to the menu.

A man named Jack Robards originally opened Jack’s North Hi Carryout in 1951, selling burgers for a quarter and Cokes for a nickel. The restaurant still has one of the city’s most recognizable retro neon signs.

