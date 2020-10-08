Downtown Wichita bar will be the site of three wine-tasting, pumpkin-carving parties

Wine. Appetizers. Music. Pumpkin carving: These are the ingredients for a successful October evening out for adults during a pandemic.

At least that’s the position taken by Deanna Irvin, an event planner who starting this weekend is putting on a series of outdoor “boutique social events” at Cana Wine & Cocktails, the little bar at 223 S. Broadway.

The mini-parties, titled “Eat Drink Carve,” will last from 6 to 9 p.m. on three consecutive Saturdays: Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.

Tickets are $45 a person and include appetizers from Cana, a wine tasting by Standard Beverage, live acoustic music and pumpkin carving in the little outdoor covered area just to the south of Cana’s front door.

Irvin said that each party will be capped at 30 people for safety reasons. She plans to transform the space, a garage entrance Cana uses as its patio, into a Halloween scene that’s “creepy but bougie.”

Irvin said she’s also working on a few other safe gatherings around Wichita, all of which will involve food and wine.

Tickets for the Cana parties are available at www.earthflightgroup.com under the “boutique events” tab.