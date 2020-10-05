Company that owns Outback, Carrabba’s launching new virtual restaurant concept in Wichita

A new virtual restaurant by the company that owns Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill will debut in Wichita next week.

Tender Shack is a new delivery-only chicken restaurant that debuted in Tampa last month and is offered exclusively through delivery service DoorDash.

The food will be prepared in the kitchen of Carrabba’s, 3409 N. Rock Road. A spokeswoman for Tampa-based Bloomin’ Brands said the company anticipates rolling out the concept in Wichita sometime next week.

The menu includes seasoned tenders and sandwiches, which are made with three tenders. The tenders are available in both regular and “Nashville Hot” style and can be ordered alone or as part of a combo meal served with fries. Most individual chicken orders are listed at $9 on DoorDash menus in Tampa, and combos are $10

Party platters are also available and cost $25 for a tray of 20.

The menu lists several sauce choices, including ginger soy glaze, Buffalo Parmesan, honey mustard and buttermilk Ranch.

When the concept is ready to roll out in Wichita, Tender Shack will appear as an option when people order from DoorDash, the spokeswoman said.

Virtual restaurants, also known as “ghost kitchens” or “cloud kitchens,” are restaurants that have no storefront, usually share space in an established restaurant kitchen and operate via delivery services only.

They have become a growing trend in the restaurant industry over the past year, and that trend has only been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.