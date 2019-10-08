Wichita’s ‘Mother of All Cocktails’ will be named on Thursday

SHARE COPY LINK

Wichita is populated with some pretty talented mixologists and bartenders, and on Thursday, they’ll be competing to shake or mix the best drink.

The Mother of All Cocktails Competition is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Botanica, 701 Amidon, and it will feature bartenders from Georges French Bistro, Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge, Cana Wine and Cocktails, Public and Dempsey’s, and they’ll be competing to create the best libation. Non-alcoholic “mocktails” also will be available, as will dinner, which will be provided by The Anchor.

The event will also feature live music and the Say Cheez photo booth and will take place in Botanica’s Chinese Garden. It’s a fundraiser for The Village, a group that helps people suffering from postpartum depression and related issues in Wichita and the surrounding areas.

A panel of celebrity judges will pick a winner, and attendees will get to vote, too, after they sample all the drinks. Tickets $80 and are available at thevillageict.org, by calling 316-272-0072 or by e-mailing thevillageict@gmail.com.

