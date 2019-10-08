A popular Riverside cafe is relocating to a new spot that’s not far away

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s been four years since Marty Spence opened her cold-pressed juice cafe, Songbird Juice Co., in Riverside. But now, the business has “flown west of the river.”

Sunday was Songbird’s last day at its original spot at 1142 Bitting, next to R Coffee House. The business will re-open on Saturday at its new spot at 1617 Briggs.

Longtime Riversiders will recognize the new spot as the former home of Riverside Cup of Tea, a quaint and popular tea room that operated from 1997 until 2009. It’s in a little strip center tucked into the Riverside neighborhood and is right around the corner from Riverside Leadership Magnet Elementary School.

According to Songbird’s Facebook page, the new space will have lots of seating and an updated menu, but all of its products will still be 100 percent plant based. The current menu, which you can see below, includes fresh-made cold-pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls and acai and pitaya bowls. It also has kombucha on tap.

Once reopened, Songbird’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Songbird Juice Co. menu