Local brewery wins Wichita’s second-ever gold at the ‘Oscars’ of craft beer

Another year, another gold medal for Wichita’s Central Standard Brewing.

Over the weekend, members of the Wichita brewing community traveled to Denver for the annual Great American Beer Festival and CSB came home with a gold medal. It’s only the second time a Wichita brewery has won a gold medal, and Central Standard got the other one last year.

The annual contest is considered the Academy Awards of the craft beer industry, and it’s the industry’s biggest, most competitive and most respected contest.

This year’s gold was awarded to the brewery’s Standard Issue, a Belgian Saison beer that is one of CBS’s original and most popular brews. It won in the Mixed Culture Brett Beer category.

Wichita’s Central Standard Brewing earned gold over the weekend for its Standard Issue beer. Courtesy photo

Last year, the Central Standard crew took gold in the Historical Beer category for its Pushing Trees, a Norwegian Raw Ale. In 2016, CSB became the first brewery to earn a medal at the event, taking home a silver in the Other Belgian Style Ale category for Standard Issue.

CSB was the only Kansas brewery to place this year. Boulevard Brewing from Kansas City, Missouri, won silver in the American-Belgo-Style Ale category for its Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale.

Both Hopping Gnome and Wichita Brewing Company also have also medaled at the competition over the past few years. Hopping Gnome earned silver last year for its Sepia Amber, and WBC won silver in 2017 for its Shaven Yak.

Central Standard opened at 156 S. Greenwood in August 2015 and was one of the pioneers of the soon-to-explode Wichita brewery scene.

Peruse a complete list of winners at www.greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

