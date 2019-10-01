Wichita’s first Chick N Max has closed, is relocating to a long-vacant restaurant space

SHARE COPY LINK

East Central’s loss is South West Street’s gain.

The original Chick N Max restaurant, which opened in January 2018 at 410 N. Hillside, has closed, and the owners will be relocating it to the space at 352 S. West St. where Moo-Yah once operated. That spot, at the end of a strip center that also has Goebel Liquor, has been vacant since January 2016.

A Chick N Max manager said that the space on West Street will offer a better environment for Chick N Max, mainly because it has a drive-through window. Construction has started in the space, but there’s no word yet on when it will be done. I’ll update this post when I get a timeline from owner Max Sheets.

Sheets has two other Chick N Max stores — one at 2530 N. Greenwich, which opened in April 2018, and another at 3520 N. Maize Road, which opened in January of this year. The restaurants are quick-service places that offer fried chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches plus smoked chicken.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anthony Powell ran Mooyah in the 352 S. West St. space from late 2012 to 2016, then he closed it and converted the space to a new business called Cowtown Burger & Brew. It was open only a few months.

I’ll let you know when I get more information about the new restaurant on West Street.

Listen to our daily briefing on Google Home or Alexa: