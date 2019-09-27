National Coffee Day happens this weekend: Here’s a list of Wichita freebies, specials

National Coffee Day is on Sunday, and there are several freebies, discounts to be had in Wichita over the weekend.

National Coffee Day lands on a Sunday this year, so the list of freebies and discounts in Wichita isn’t as robust as it has been in previous years.

But there’s still lots of free and cheap coffee to be had. A couple of shops that are closed on Sundays are offering there specials on Saturday. Here’s a list:

Saturday

Fairmount Coffee Co., 3815 E. 17th St. North: The Wichita State University-adjacent shop is offering buy-one-get-one-half-off any coffee beverage and 20 percent off retail coffee bags while supplies last.

Common Grounds, 2812 E. Douglas: Offering buy one, get one half off lattes

Sunday

Churn & Burn, 548 S. Oliver, 11414 E. Central: Offering $1.50 off of lattes and mochas from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

Dunkin’, 11310 E. 21st St. North, 333 S. West St., 364 N. Rock Road: Offering a free hot coffee with purchase of another hot coffee of equal or lesser value

Il Primo, 6422 E, Central: Offering customers who purchase a coffee a free pastry from its new neighbor, Aria Bakery.

Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central: Offering a free brewed coffee and one glazed doughnut.

LaMar’s Donuts, 3130 N. Rock Road, 10051 W. 21st St.: Offering a free small coffee

Reverie, 2202 E. Douglas: Offering 8-ounce cups of Pope’s Choice drip coffee for $1