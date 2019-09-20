Dining With Denise Neil
Wichita’s newest doughnut shop, a ‘next generation’ Dunkin’, is now open
Just five years ago, Wichita was a Dunkin’-free zone.
But this week, franchisees Dan and Doug Day opened their fifth store, which is their fourth in Wichita.
The new doughnut shop, whose parent company officially changed the chain’s name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ earlier this year, opened on Wednesday at 364 N. Rock Road. That’s right next door to the Jimmy John’s.
The chain is billing the new store, which has 2,000 square feet, as a Dunkin’ “store of the future.” It was built with increased energy efficiency and will save 25 percent more energy than an old-school Dunkin’ restaurant, and it features the chain’s new cold beverage tap system, which serves up iced teas, cold brew coffees and more.
It also has the doughnuts displayed in a case at the counter where customers can inspect them rather than behind the register.
The store’s hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It has free Wi-Fi and a drive through.
Most recently, the Days opened a Dunkin’ store in Derby. It also was built with the next-generation design and opened in April at 2560 N. Rock Road.
