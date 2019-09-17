Wichita’s Tight Ends opening for test hours this week, and you can help them practice

“Tight Ends” restaurant gets closer to opening A new sports-themed restaurant featuring waitresses wearing revealing uniforms, is planning to open near Kellogg and Seneca. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new sports-themed restaurant featuring waitresses wearing revealing uniforms, is planning to open near Kellogg and Seneca.

Wichita’s new Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill at the corner of Kellogg and Seneca is ready to go.

The new restaurant and bar, whose signature attraction is waitresses with barely-there outfits, started quietly opening for friends-and-family test runs late last week and owners are planning a few more this week. But this time, they’ll be open to the public.

It’s all in anticipation of the restaurant’s grand opening event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, which will include visits by “appearance models” from the original store in Plano, Texas, and an opening-day red carpet where customers can pose for pictures with them. There will be raffles and giveaways, with prizes like a television set and tickets to games and sporting events.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The dining room at Tight Ends has a big, u-shaped bar in the center. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The owners shared the menu with me, and it’s a collection of bar food favorites including burgers, wings, chicken strips, sandwiches and salads. It includes a few interesting listings like nachos made with pork rind chips, and fried deviled eggs. There’s also chicken fried steak and chicken fried chicken as well as fish and chips, a sirloin steak and grilled salmon. You can see the complete menu below.

The dining room has high ceiling and a big u-shaped bar that is the centerpiece of the room and has dozens of stools all around it. A bank of television sets faces customers at the bar and other televisions are hung up around the room, offering everyone inside a view of the game.

There’s one set of high top tables that have an interesting feature — little built-in ice tubs inset in the tables that keep beer and wine chilling.

Tim Dungan opened the first Tight Ends in Plano in 2015 then followed it with another in the Houston suburb of League City. Dungan signed a licensing agreement for his restaurant concept with a group of five Wichita partners, including local defense attorney Kurt Kerns (a onetime KU football player) and co-owner/general manager Elysia Rizo.

After the grand opening on Sept 28, the restaurant will launch its regular hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays an 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Tight Ends is the first business in a new development at the corner Kellogg and Seneca that had previously been a vacant lot. The new strip center, called One Kellogg Place and built by local lawyer and developer Abdul Arif and also will house a nail salon and a Huddle House breakfast restaurant, which should open late this year.

Tight Ends menu