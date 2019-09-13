Wichita will be just like the big cities when its first downtown Starbucks opens

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’ Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

The corner of Douglas and Topeka in Wichita is suddenly taking on a big city look.

Those who pass by the intersection and look at the southeast corner, focusing on the ground floor of the new Hilton Garden Inn that’s been under construction forever, will notice that a new Starbucks store looks finished and ready to open.

It almost is. I stopped by on Thursday, when lots of new baristas were inside being trained, and was told that the new downtown Starbucks is slated to open on Sept. 23. That’s a week from Monday.

Wichita has plenty of Starbucks, even a fairly new near-downtown location. But the the city has always lacked a downtown Starbucks, something that’s common in bigger cities.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A neon sign hanging inside the new downtown Starbucks in Wichita reads “All Things Coffee.” Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

In March, Sumit Patel announced his plans to add a Starbucks to the ground floor of the hotel he’s opening with is father, Mitesh Patel, and their partner, Raju Sheth. It’s not one of those Starbucks kiosks found in many hotels, either. This is a full-sized version with its own entrance, a cozy couch and some bar seating along the wall. It’s not a huge store but appears to be about the size of Kellogg and West or 21st and Amidon.

There’s no drive-through, though there are several two-hour spaces just outside on Topeka.

The new shop also has some eye-catching wall decor that can be seen from the street: a neon sign in script writing that reads “All Things Coffee.”

The hours for the new store will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.