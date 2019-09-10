An upscale Thai restaurant will open soon in west Wichita, replacing a 10-year favorite

Krua Thai will open soon in west Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

A new Thai restaurant is moving into a space in west Wichita that another restaurant recently vacated after 10 years.

And the new one will be an upscale, white tablecloth kind of place with lots of seafood on the menu.

Krua Thai at Wichita will open soon at 7603 W. 21st St, where Sit @ Thai Bistro has operated since 2009. That restaurant closed late last month.

Krua Thai at Wichita will specialize in seafood dishes, like this Shrimp Pad Thai. Courtesy photo

The new restaurant is owned by Ben Wongprom, Sam Sihanath and Ta Sihanath. Wongprom started a restaurant by the same name in Stuart, Florida, eight years ago, he said, and how his cousin, Sam, is opening a version of it in Wichita.

The restaurant should be open before the end of the month, Wongprom said, and it will be a more high-end place with white tablecloths and upscale dishes, many of them featuring seafood. The restaurant in Florida is known for its Crispy Duck Pad Thai, which will also be on the menu in Wichita.

Tom Yum Soup will be among the specialties on the Krua Thai menu. Courtesy photo

You can see the dinner menu below. The restaurant will also offer a lunch menu. It will be open six days a week, though the owners have not yet decided which day to close, Wongprom said.

Once it gets established, Krua Thai will offer something else that the Florida restaurant is known for — Thai cooking classes.

I’ll let you know when the new restaurant is ready to open and when it’s ready to start offering its classes.

Krua Thai dinner menu

Krua Thai dinner menu Page 1