Jersey Mike’s Subs finally has a Wichita location, should open by the end of the year

Jersey Mike’s will soon be serving its famous sub sandwiches in Wichita.

After years of waiting, Wichita is finally about to get its first Jersey Mike’s, a fast-casual sub shop that has legions of devoted followers — many of them in Wichita, judging by how often people e-mail me demanding to know when the restaurant will open here.

Now, a spokesperson for the chain confirms that the first Wichita Jersey Mike’s should open at 2564 N. Greenwich, Suite 550, by the end of the year. It’ll go into one of the vacant spots in the Wichita Crossing strip center that also contains Eat Fit Go and faces south. Texas Roadhouse and Academy Sports are in the same complex.

Though construction doesn’t appear to have started inside the space, the Jersey Mike’s website now lists the address under “Coming Soon” on its “Find A Location” page.

Wichita’s first Jersey Mike’s should open by the end of the year at Greenwich and K-96. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Jersey Mike’s, a New-Jersey based chain, has been teasing Wichita for nearly three years. It was early 2017 when a group of franchisees first announced that they’d be bringing several Jersey Mike’s to the market. But they soon got tied up opening Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Lincoln, Nebraska, so their Wichita plans were delayed.

In the meantime, they lost the rights to be the exclusive franchisee for the Wichita area. This Jersey Mike’s will be owned by Chris Stong, whose family owns the NuWay chain.

Jersey Mike’s has more than 2,000 restaurants open and under development across the United States. The restaurants specialize in hot subs, cold subs and wraps served on freshly baked bread. The chain is known for a topping called “the juice,” which is a zingy mixture of olive oil and red wine vinegar. You can see the menu below.

I’ll keep you updated as construction progresses.

Jersey Mike’s menu