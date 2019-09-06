The Sedgwick County Zoo closes only one day a year, and it happens to be this weekend

The Sedgwick County Zoo closes only one day each year.

The Sedgwick County Zoo is open on Thanksgiving. It’s open on Christmas. It’s open every day of the year.

Except one, and this year, that day is Saturday.

Those planning a trip for Saturday to the zoo, 5555 Zoo Blvd., will need to reschedule. Zoobilee, the zoo’s big grown-up party and fundraiser that happens every September, will close the venue down on Saturday. It won’t reopen until noon on Sunday.

Longhorn Steakhouse was among the restaurants passing out food samples at last year's Zoobilee. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Want to check out Zoobilee? It’s a raucous, fun and delicious event that fills the zoo with live music, local restaurants passing out food samples and lots of adult beverages, included in the price of the ticket.

The zoo still has tickets available for Zoobilee, which runs from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. They’re $165 a person and available online through Friday. After that, people can get tickets by visiting the zoo or calling 316-660-9453. Tickets will also be available at the gate.