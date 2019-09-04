Details about the crepe restaurant opening in Delano, including a peek at the menu

The Wichita Eagle

The Keeper of the Crepes sign has been up in Delano for a couple of weeks, taunting crepe fans who’ve wondered for years why Wichita didn’t have its own brick and mortar creperie.

Now, we know more about the business coming to the shop at 730 W. Douglas, a spot on the northwest corner of Douglas and Osage that previously held The Chocolate Fountain Event Rentals.

The shop will be owned by Pavel Gavrilov and Iskren Tsvetkov, who hope to have it open within the next month to month and a half.

It will serve both sweet and savory crepes and a few salads (you can see the menu below) and eventually, it will serve wine, beer and cocktails and have a patio out front.

Gavrilov, who moved to Wichita from Bulgaria in 2006, said he had previously worked in a crepe shop there for about three years.

“I’ve been thinking for years, ‘Why is there not a crepe shop here? I should open one,’” he said. “It took me a while, but here I am.”

The crepes will be made with 100 percent organic butter, he said, and many of the ingredients also will be organic. The shop’s menu lists crepes stuffed with things like prosciutto, eggs, Swiss cheese, spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, caramelized onions and brie on the savory side, and ingredients like jam, sour cream, chocolate, pears, almonds, Nutella, bananas, honey and walnuts on the sweet side.

There are also a few unique salads, like The Bonaparte, made with potatoes, peas, carrots, boiled eggs, pickles, onions and mayonnaise, and the Le Jardin, made with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives and feta cheese.

The hours, he said, will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at first, the shop will be open seven days a week. Eventually, the owners will settle on one day to close.

Gavrilov said that he and his partner love the Delano district and jumped at the chance to lease the building, which is owned by Bob Stephen and John Murray of 700 Investments.

He said he thinks the shop will be in an ideal place to take advantage of excitement and traffic surrounding Wichita’s new baseball stadium, scheduled to open in spring 2020.

“I’ve been to the Vagabond many times,” he said. “I’ve been going there for years, and I ride my bicycle a lot downtown. I like that area. It’s developing a lot with the stadium, and you know what they say — location, location, location.”

Wichita has several restaurant with crepes on the menu, including Georges French Bistro and Lotus Leaf Cafe. But the only dedicated crepe business of late has been LoLo’s Crepes, a food truck that opened in 2016.

I’ll let you know when Keeper of the Crepes has an opening date.

Keeper of the Crepes menu