Wichita cocktail news: A new party with drinks from local bars, a name-that-drink contest

If you like to sip cocktails, this news is for you.

Not only is a new cocktail event planned for this fall in Wichita — The Mother of All Cocktails Competition, to be exact — but a local venue is about to introduce a signature cocktail and needs your help naming it. If your suggestion is chosen, glory and prizes await.

Here are the details.

A local charity organization is planning a new cocktail event for Wichita that will happen at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Botanica, 701 Amidon. In attendance will be bartenders from Vora Restaurant European, Georges French Bistro, Vorshay’s Cocktail Lounge, Cana Wine and Cocktails, Public and Dempsey’s, and they’ll be competing to create the best libation. Non-alcoholic “mocktails” also will be available.

Th event will take place in Botanica’s Chinese Garden, and it’s a fundraiser for The Village, a group that helps people suffering from postpartum depression and related issues in Wichita and the surrounding areas.

A panel of celebrity judges will pick a winner, and attendees will get to vote, too, after they sample all the drinks. (I’ve agreed to serve as a judge... on a school night.) Early bird tickets are $70 until Oct. 1. After that, they’re $80 and are available at thevillageict.org, by calling 316-272-0072 or by e-mailing thevillageict@gmail.com.

Needed: A cocktail name that evokes the Oprheum’s storied Wichita history. Courtesy Orpheum Theatre

Meanwhile, the staff at Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, has come up with a signature cocktail for the venue, and it needs a name. It will accept suggestions from the public until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the inventor of the winning name will get two tickets to see comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on Sept. 14 at the theatre. That’s also the night the cocktail will officially be introduced.

The drink, which people can sample at the Robert Cray concert on Saturday, is made with Bombay Sapphire Gin, PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur, lime juice, lavender syrup and club soda and is served over ice. The Orpheum staff is looking for a name that is Orpheum-related and evokes its history, architecture, colors, location, etc. For inspiration, competitors are invited to peruse The Orpheum’s historical timeline.

Those who want to enter can submit up to three names at a time by filling out a form found at http://wichitaorpheum.com/namethisdrink/

The winner will be announced at the end of the name on Sept. 3.