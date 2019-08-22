Wichita is down a Walt’s, but a new restaurant will move in soon

Restaurants Wichita lost in 2018 Beloved Wichita restaurants that closed their doors in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beloved Wichita restaurants that closed their doors in 2018.

Wichita is down a Walt’s. But it’s about to gain another burrito place.

Walt’s Famous Hamburgers at 1710 S. West St. quietly closed earlier this month. Owner Cindi Mann bought the restaurant 12 years ago from Mike Doss — whose family owns most of the other Walt’s in town.

She was approached, she said, by the owner of Los Mexican Burritos, a Mexican food place at 3005 E. Pawnee, who said she was interested in the building. Mann said that her husband had just retired from his longtime job, and she decided she’d like to join him.

“I’m going to miss my customers big time, but I’m not going to miss the day-to-day grind,” Mann said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Los Mexican Burritos will open a second location soon in the former Walt’s space on South West Street. Courtesy photo

Leticia Ortiz, who for 16 years has owned Los Mexican Burritos, said her second location should open in the spot in about two weeks. She’s already repainted the building in a bright red and green.

The menu will be the same as at the original, though the new restaurant won’t have the little hot food buffet that the other restaurant has. It will, however, feature several breakfast dishes and burritos, nachos, enchiladas, tortas, seafood and combination plates.

The new Los Mexican Burritos will keep shorter hours than the original, which is open 24 hours. This one will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.