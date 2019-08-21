Survey says: Kansas’ best milkshake is made in Wichita, with the extra served on the side

How to make your own green mint milkshake How to make a green mint milkshake in under 10 minutes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK How to make a green mint milkshake in under 10 minutes.

If you’re a milkshake lover, you’re lucky you live in Wichita.

According to a new list compiled by 24/7 Tempo and shared on sites like USA Today and MSN, titled “The Best Place to Get a Milkshake in Every State,” the Kansas standout comes from Wichita’s Old Mill Tasty Shop.

According to the list, which was released last week: “This family-run and family-friendly soda fountain with a marble counter, in business since 1932, serves highly rated milkshakes in such flavors as chocolate and strawberry but also hot fudge coffee and hot fudge caramel.”

As many Wichitans can attest, a lunch at Old Mill Tasty Shop, downtown at 604 E. Douglas, is nicely complemented by a milkshake chaser. One of the best parts: The excess shake that they can’t fit in your glass is served to you on the side in the mixing cylinder.

The marble soda fountain at Old Mill Tasty Shop dispenses the state’s best shakes, a new list says. The Wichita Eagle

Old Mill’s soda fountain also puts out famous turtles, made with vanilla, butterscotch and hot fudge topping with pecans, whipped cream and cherries, and Aspen Snowballs, which feature one dip of vanilla, hot fudge and coconut.

To come up with the list, the site’s authors said, they consulted other best milkshake lists plus a number of “best in” rankings for individual states. It also considered reviews and scores from Foursquare and Yelp.

Traveling soon? According to the list, the best milkshake in Oklahoma comes from Tucker’s Onion Burgers in Oklahoma City. Missouri’s, predictably, comes from Ted Drewes in St. Louis. Nebraska’s comes from Bronco’s in Omaha. And Colorado’s can be found at Sassafras American Eatery in Denver.

Who do you think makes the best milkshake in Kansas? Old Mill’s is a keeper, for sure, but I also love anything made with frozen custard (shakes at Freddy’s and Andy’s Frozen Custard come to mind). I also love a peanut butter shake, and I don’t care who makes it.