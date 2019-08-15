A sweet new shop called Sugar Pop’s will open soon in Wichita

How to make vanilla soft serve ice cream without churning Honey’s natural sweetness adds a rich depth to this homemade vanilla no-churn soft serve ice cream. (Courtesy of New York Times) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Honey’s natural sweetness adds a rich depth to this homemade vanilla no-churn soft serve ice cream. (Courtesy of New York Times)

A new shop specializing in ice cream, coffee, boba tea and dessert is set to open in Wichita in late September or early October.

New York resident and entrepreneur Jimmy Nguyen has taken over the space at 550 N. Rock Road that was once home to another restaurant specializing in coffee and sweets: Birds on the Roof Cafe, which was open from August 2013 to February 2015. Most recently, the space, which is in the same strip center as Dempsey’s Pub East, was home to Wings of the Wind Kites & Toys, which relocated to Paramount Marketplace, 6297 E. 13th St., last September.

Nguyen, who says he is not the same Jimmy Nguyen who opened Birds on the Roof, also owns with his girlfriend a business in Derby called Venetian Nails and Spa. In addition, he has salons in New York City and a couple of nail businesses in Philadelphia, he said.

He’s completely gutted and redone the interior of the space where Sweet Pop’s will open, he said. In addition to a full coffee bar and boba tea, it will serve a unique type of sliced ice cream that’s lighter and less sweet that many ice creams.

There will also be seven to 10 different types of dessert, including a unique banana cream cake, he said. He’ll also have smoothies.

The hours will likely be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Stay tuned for more details and a look inside as opening day gets closer.