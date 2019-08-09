West-side restaurant adds giant new next-door arcade and game room

Tour the new Biggin’s Hall of Games Emerson Biggin's west has just opened its new Biggin's Hall of Games. It features more than 30 new video games in 3,800 square feet in the former tag office next door. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emerson Biggin's west has just opened its new Biggin's Hall of Games. It features more than 30 new video games in 3,800 square feet in the former tag office next door.

The west side has a big new arcade that features a room full of state-of-the-art video games, Skee-Ball, a laser maze and more, and it’s attached to a longtime restaurant.

The new Biggin’s Hall of Games opened Thursday evening at Emerson Biggin’s west, 2330 N. Maize Road. Owner Buddy Colson took over the space next door, which previously held a tag office, and converted it into the new arcade.

It’s about 3,800 square feet big and includes more than 30 new games, including a double Mario Kart racer, a double Space Invader game and a giant electronic Connect Four. There’s also Skee-Ball, Pop-a-Shot, air hockey, and an intricate laser maze as well as a few kid games.

Players purchase cards filled with credits and swipe them to play each game..

Sharon Dopps, the restaurant’s managing partner, said that a smaller game room had occupied the back of the restaurant for years but had become so popular that it was getting a bit crowded as families and coaches of youth sport teams realized they could could grab dinner then let the kids play in the game room.

The new game room is a big improvement on that, she said.

“It’s four time the size,” Dopps said. “It’s like our old game room on steroids.”

Biggin’s Hall of Games is intended for both kids and adults, and the owners will offer birthday party and corporate event packages.

The space that held the original game room has been converted into private pool room for adults, Dopps said. It has two new pool tables, a Golden Tee game and it will soon have a 22-foot-long shuffle board game.

The new arcade will be open the same hours as the restaurant: from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Anyone can patronize the game room, Dopps said, not just people dining at the restaurant.

For more information, call 316-866-2577.