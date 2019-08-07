See the menu for the new soul food restaurant that’s opening on Friday in Wichita

The Wichita Eagle

A new soul food restaurant is set to open in Wichita on Friday and it will serve food just like Byyesha Cox’s mama used to make.

In fact, that’s the name of the place: Just Like Mama’s Kitchen.

The restaurant is at 2504 E. Ninth St., just east of the corner of Ninth and Grove, and is owned by Cox, who years ago helped her mother run a soul food restaurant in Oklahoma City. She’ll serve chicken, pork chops, catfish, burgers, homemade desserts and sides like collard greens and mac and cheese. She’ll also serve all-day breakfast. You can see the full menu below.

The space, which has been home to restaurants like AJ’s Carry Out over the years, has seating for about 16 people and also will have a drive through window.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting on Friday.