Wichita Cajun seafood restaurant resuming lunch, offering buy-one-get-one deal all month

Mama Nith’s Crawfish, the Cajun seafood restaurant that opened at 604 S. Topeka last fall, stopped serving lunch several months ago.

It just wasn’t working, said owner Nith Huynh. The menu was too complicated to serve to people who needed to get in and out fast, and she knew she needed to reevaluate.

Now she has, and this week, she’s reopened the restaurant for lunch hours with a new, more streamlined menu that features dishes she can serve to people who have only 30 minutes to spend in the restaurant. It includes items like Po Boys, catfish baskets, chicken tenders, fried rice and soups like gumbo and shrimp curry.

To get people in to try out the new menu, the restaurant is offering a buy-one-get-one deal for the rest of the month when people visit for lunch and order fried rice, catfish baskets, chicken tenders or Po Boys. The deal is good from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. (The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.)

To make sure lunch runs smoothly, Nith said, she’s also hired a new chef to manage the kitchen and added staff. The restaurant’s new hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays.

Mama Nith’s first opened in November of last year in a little building just north of Kellogg on Topeka that previously held a bar. Its focus is “Viet-Cajun”-style dishes that Huynh grew to love when she lived in Houston.