Owners of Malaysia Cafe are planning a second Wichita restaurant

Braeburn Square — the fast-growing retail complex on the Wichita State University campus that already has a Starbucks and is about to add a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop — will be getting another restaurant.

The owners of Malaysia Cafe, which operates at 7777 E. 21st St. North in Wichita, plan to open a new Asian fusion restaurant called Journey East Asia Grill in 2,840 square feet on the south end of the complex, which is west of 21st and Oliver. The restaurant will be next to the Meritrust Credit Union.

Owners Fitzgerald Tsen, a WSU graduate, and Celine Koh say they hope to have the restaurant ready to open sometime this fall. They’re planning a menu that is a fusion of dishes native to several Asian countries.

Celine Koh was one of the owners of Malaysia Cafe when it first opened in 1999.

The new restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner and will offer both a dine-in and take-out options. The owners say they hope to serve beer and alcohol and may eventually add on-campus delivery.

The Starbucks in the complex opened in March 2017, and Fuzzy’s is set to open on Aug. 19.