For real this time: Wichita’s Coney Island Hot Weiners is finally ready to open

New Coney Island restaurant gets closer to opening Coney Island Hot Weiners, a new Delano restaurant, has postposed a July 8 opening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coney Island Hot Weiners, a new Delano restaurant, has postposed a July 8 opening.

It’s for sure this time.

After many delays, the owners of Coney Island Hot Weiners in Delano say they are ready to open the doors and they’ll do so a week from today. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, said Michael Frimel, one of the owners.

Most recently, the new restaurant - which is at 1001 W. Douglas in Delano - was set to open on July 8, but an important piece of the kitchen’s hood didn’t arrive when expected and owners had to delay.

Now everything is done and ready to go.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coney Island Hot Weiners is part of a Tulsa-based chain, and some local partners have been licensed to open restaurants in 12 markets including Wichita. Its menu will include coney dogs, Frito pies, tamales and “3-way chili,” a dish made by topping spaghetti with chili and beans. It’ll also have cinnamon rolls provided by Reverie Coffee Roasters/Founders Bakery and beer to wash it all down.

You can get a feel for what the restaurant will be like by reading this story I published last month, and you can see the full menu below.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Coney Island Hot Weiners menu