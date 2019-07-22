Wichita has a new ‘Lord of the Chicken Wings’

First responders go head-to-head in wing eating competition The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office beat the Sedgwick County EMS in a chicken wing eating competition at Wingapalooza on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office beat the Sedgwick County EMS in a chicken wing eating competition at Wingapalooza on Saturday.

Wichita has a new “Lord of the Wings.”

On Saturday afternoon, a crowd of 1,300 chicken wing fans escaped the heat outside and gathered in the air conditioned comfort of Intrust Bank Arena to each all the chicken wings they wanted as part of the arena’s fifth annual Wingapalooza.

The event featured restaurants from all around town cooking up their most creative chicken wings in hopes of winning two prizes: the Judges’ Choice trophy, awarded by a panel that I was on, and the Peoples Choice trophy.

Chef Paul Guerrero accepts the Peoples Choice award on behalf of Reflection Ridge Golf Course at Saturday’s Wingapalooza. Courtesy photo

The panel of judges, which also included Butler County Culinary faculty John and Lexi Michael, did a blind tasting of 13 wings and chose a tangy, crunchy, Asian-inspired wing prepared by 6S Steakhouse. The people’s choice award went to Reflection Ridge Golf Course, which was named “Lord of the Wings.”

Second place for the People’s Choice Award went to Sorrel’s Jamaican Food and third place went to Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House. The judges awarded second place to Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House and third place to Sorrel’s Jamaican Food.

Above, you can also watch the saucy, messy chicken wing eating competition where two teams of Sedgwick County first responders - the Sheriffs Department and Sedgwick County EMS, went head to head to see which team could devour a plate of chicken wings first. In the end, the team from the Sheriffs department pulled it out.