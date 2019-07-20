Dining With Denise Neil
Kansas Swedish restaurant loved for 53 years about to be reopened by local college
Since 1966, The Swedish Crown Restaurant in Lindsborg — a Swedish community 70 miles north of Wichita — has served traditional dishes like Swedish pancakes, yellow pea soup and lingonberry sundaes.
But in February, the owners of the restaurant, which also was known for its buffet, announced that they were closing The Swedish Crown, a mainstay on the town’s Main Street. Residents and fans from around the area wondered what would become of the beloved business.
Then, in April, owners Roy and Donice Applequist made an announcement: They were gifting the restaurant to Bethany College, the small liberal arts college in Lindsborg that was founded by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881.
Recently, the school announced that it’s ready to reopen the downtown staple. The Swedish Crown Restaurant, 121 N. Main in Lindsborg, will reopen on Tuesday, July 30, and will still serve the Swedish and American dishes it has long been known for. You can inspect the new menu below.
The hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
The lunch menu will be offered Tuesdays through Fridays, and the dinner menu will be offered Tuesdays through Saturdays. The brunch menu will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.
Among the other items on the new menu are things like burgers, soups, salads and steaks. Swedish specialties will include the Swedish pancakes, pea soup (called Artsoppa), Swedish meatballs, Swedish coleslaw, and Forratt, an appetizer that includes smoked salmon, pickled herring, Swedish bread and Swedish cheese.
The college has said it will allow Bethany students to use their dining hall meal cards at the restaurant, which will be run by the school’s food vendor, Sodexo, and that the restaurant would offer practical experience to the school’s business, marketing and communication majors.
The school plans a grand opening celebration for late August, after students return to campus.
People can call the restaurant at 785-227-8422 to make a dinner or event reservation.
Swedish Crown menu
