Two new restaurants will open a half-mile apart in Wichita next week

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook.

If you’re a west-sider with a taco craving, next week is going to be good for you.

Two new Mexican restaurants are slated to open — one on Monday and one on Friday — and they’re just a half-mile apart.

Monday is the grand opening day for Pueblo Viejo, the restaurant that’s taken over the Marco’s Cantina space at 6600 W. Central.

Owner David Perez, who once owned Las Margaritas in Garden City, is opening the new restaurant, and he’s planning a big menu of dishes like burritos, tacos, fajitas and more. He’ll also have lots of different margaritas and tequilas.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Although this is the first restaurant in Wichita for Perez, it’s not his first restaurant in Kansas. He has 25 years of experience running restaurants, he said, and he previously owned Las Margaritas in Garden City, opening it in 2001 and running it for 11 years.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Just a few blocks away, the new Los Cabos Mexican Grill should open on Friday of next week in the space at 7011 W. Central that most recently held Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant. It’s in the same strip center as When Pigs Fly BBQ.

It’s owned by a family that has about 13 Mexican restaurants across the region — including in El Dorado, Park City, Hays and Pratt. Wichita will be the biggest city where the family will have a restaurant.

It will have table service and a full bar, and the menu is full of standard Mexican dishes.

Its hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

You can see the menus for both restaurants below.

Pueblo Viejo menu

Los Cabos Mexican Grill menu