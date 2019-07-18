Dining With Denise Neil

Blues, brews and lots of food trucks will entertain attendees at Andover festival

Tab Benoit is among the performers who will appear at Saturdays Andover Blues & Brews festival.
Saturday will be a big party day in Andover, where the annual Blues & Brews Festival will return to the Capitol Federal Amphitheater, a venue at 1607 E. Central in Andover.

The annual event, which features a lineup of blues, roots and rock acts, will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, when the gates open. Musical acts start at 5 p.m., with a lineup that includes Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, Terry Quiett Band, Tab Benoit and famous blues performer Walter Trout.

The event also will include a big lineup of food trucks, including Wichita favorites like Hot 2 Trot Gourmet Hotdogs, LumpiaPalooza and Uno Mas Mexican Cuisine.

New this year: Patrons will need to purchase food tickets before visiting a food truck. One ticket equals $1, and tickets can be purchased at a booth on the west end of the food court using cash or credit cards.

Attendees also can buy craft beer tasting kits for $10, which will entitle them to four 4-ounce pours of craft beer provided by Aero Plains Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Goose Island, Kona Brewing Co., Walnut River and Wichita Brewing Company.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $50 for premium seating, and $100 for patio seats, which include seating at a table, a beer tasting kit and a Mexican dinner catered by Rio. Tickets are available online only in advance at tickets.vendini.com. A box office will be open at the venue the day of the event.

