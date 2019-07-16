Former Wichitan plans to open two restaurants with all-day farm-to-table breakfast

The importance of a healthy breakfast for kids Healthy breakfasts are a must for kids and help keep them going strong all day. Here are a few tips on making it happen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Healthy breakfasts are a must for kids and help keep them going strong all day. Here are a few tips on making it happen.

The owner of a Corpus Christi restaurant specializing in all-day breakfast says he is planning to open two of those restaurants in Wichita — one on the east side and one on the west side.

Ashraf “Jordan” Jaradat, who lived in Wichita and worked in restaurants here between 2006 and 2012, says that by the end of this year or early next year, he will open two locations of his Chops & Eggs restaurant. Along with his brother, Ramzi Jaradat, he opened the first Chops & Eggs in Corpus Christi in 2016 and is in the process of building three more in different spots around Texas.

The restaurant has a farm-to-table approach and serves all-day breakfast as well as lunch and dinner, Jordan said. It specializes in dishes made with local eggs and produce. He uses cooking methods that make the dishes healthier, he said, but they’re big servings, and his customers don’t leave hungry. Many of his dishes are gluten free, and he avoids trans fats, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chops & Eggs will serve all-day breakfast, and chicken and waffles are a specialty. Courtesy photo

“This is the kind of food that people are missing when they eat out,” he said. “When you leave the restaurant hungry, that’s the worst part. You come here, you eat, you eat and you take home, and you don’t spend a fortune.”

Jaradat says he’s scouting locations in the Greenwich area on the east side and near Maize Road on the west. His two Wichita stores will be corporate owned, but he’s hoping someone will pick up the franchise for Kansas. He already has sold someone the rights to open Chops & Eggs restaurants in Oklahoma.

The Chop & Eggs menu features various hashes, omelets, pancakes, Benedicts and crepes. A specialty is the chicken and waffles, Jordan said.

The lunch menu is populated with burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads, and dinner offers several steak, lamb, chicken and seafood dishes. The restaurant also will serve beer and wine and “lots of mimosas,” he said. You can see the menu below.

The interior of Chops & Eggs features lots of pine and cedar. Courtesy photo

The interior of the restaurants feature a modern country style, Jordan said, with lots of cedar and pine accents. The background music is country, too.

Jordan said that he researched the Wichita market and decided it would be perfect for his restaurant concept.

“Wichita is a great city for business — it’s booming,” he said. “We did the study, and Wichita, Kansas, needs this kind of food.”

Chops & Eggs menu