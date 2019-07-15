Wichita restaurant abandoning its address of 43 years, will open in new spot on Tuesday

Wichita Taco Tour awards best taco to south-side restaurant (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- JANUARY 26, 2018) A group of three men ate at more than 40 restaurants to determine the best taco in town. They chronicled their adventures in a blog and on Facebook.

If you get a hankering this week for the Mexican food that La Chinita has been serving in Wichita since 1976, you won’t find it where you usually go.

The restaurant will reopen on Tuesday in its new, bigger location a half mile to the south. The owners are moving this restaurant, which has operated at 1451 N. Broadway since 1976, to the former Burger King building at 1051 N. Broadway. The space most recently held The Light Dry Bar and Grill, which closed in December.





Owner Edward Sebastian told me in April that he was planning the move because the corner where he’d operated the restaurant for 43 years had gotten a little lonely.





Its nearest restaurant neighbor, Doc’s Steakhouse, closed almost five years ago, and a couple of other businesses left too, leaving the area deserted and not very busy at night. The new space, he said, was bigger and the area had more traffic. The menu and recipes will stay the same, he said. La Chinita was founded in 1976 by Don Norton and his wife, Marta, whose childhood nickname was the inspiration for the restaurant’s name. They retired in 2000 and sold the restaurant. Don Norton died in 2010. La Chinita menu