This little neighborhood eatery in Wichita has gone dark again

If anyone wants to open a little to-go eatery tucked into one of Wichita’s coziest neighborhoods, there’s a space available.

Raquel Ramirez announced on social media on Thursday that she’s planning to permanently close her Roxie’s In Riverside restaurant that she opened last summer in the little snack shop at 828 W. 11th St., just across the street from R Coffee House. The walk-up shop has been home to many businesses over the years, including Squeezer’s Palace and Chiquita’s Corner.

Ramirez, who this summer switched up her menu to focus on Mexican food, said that she just couldn’t get any business at the space. For three weekends in a row, she made less than $80 total.





She also isn’t able to devote as much time to it as she’d like, she said. Ramirez also owns Roxie’s on the River in the Farm Credit Bank Building, and it’s always busy and demanding her attention.

This summer, she was opening the shop Thursdays through Saturdays. Her last day in business was June 29, she said.

Ramirez, who once lived in Riverside, always loved the space and wanted to open a restaurant there. She’s sad to let it go, she said.

“I wanted that place so bad.”