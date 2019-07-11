Crepes, beef bourguignon, coq au vin on the menu at a special Sunday brunch in Wichita

A create-your-own crepe station will be among the offerings at a French-style brunch at Two Olives celebrating Bastille Day.

Crepes. Beef bourguignon. Coq au vin. Souffle. And a whole lot of French pastries.

All that and more will be on a special French-style buffet put on by Two Olives on Sunday. The brunch is meant to mark the anniversary of Bastille Day, the day in 1789 that revolutionists stormed the Bastille and turned the tide of the French Revolution.

The brunch will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Olive Tree banquet space, 2949 N. Rock Road, and will cost $20 for adults, $18 for veterans, seniors and students with ID, and $10 for children 5-12. It will be free for children 4 and under.





As they eat, people can listen to live accordion music by Ron Binkley and meet couture designer Hazel Stabler. There will also be a presentation by Sister Cities Wichita, and a portion of the proceeds from the buffet will go to the organization to support exchange activities with Wichita’s sister city, Orleans, France.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make a reservation, call 316-681-1100 or visit opentable.com.