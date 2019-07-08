Contents of chicken restaurant that opened in Wichita a year ago to be auctioned next week

Cowboy Chicken opened a year ago on North Rock Road in Wichita. The Wichita Eagle

It looks like Wichita’s had its first major chicken restaurant casualty.

On Monday morning, Wichita’s McCurdy Auction put up a post saying that on July 15 it would auction off the contents of a restaurant at 3130 N. Rock Road. The photos in the post are of the interior of Cowboy Chicken, which opened a year ago in the space.

The auction is set for 10 a.m. on July 15 and will include restaurant equipment, commercial kitchen appliances, commercial wood and natural gas rotisserie ovens, tables, chairs and more.

Cowboy Chicken is part of a Dallas-based rotisserie chicken chain that opened in 3,200 square feet last June. Its menu included rotisserie chicken dinners, chicken enchiladas, chicken sandwiches and salads. It was one of many chicken-focused restaurants that opened in Wichita over the past several years.





The restaurant appears to have closed over the weekend.