Now open in Wichita: A fried chicken chain selling ‘the most underrated item in fast food’

Wichita’s new Krispy Krunchy Chicken is now open. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita has a new place for fried chicken, and fried food fans should be pleased to learn that it might make some of the country’s most underrated chicken.

A rare free-standing location of Krispy Krunchy Chicken recently opened in the former Church’s Chicken space at 1302 N. Broadway. Its hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

The restaurant is part of a Cajun-style chicken chain that operates mainly out of convenience stores across the country, including in towns like Paola, Salina, Ottawa and Topeka. The chain’s website says the chicken is also sold at Evan’s Corner at 2828 E. 21st St. in Wichita.

An article published a couple of years ago by Thrillist.com raved about Krispy Krunchy Chicken in an article headlined “You Probably Haven’t Heard of America’s Best Fried Chicken Chain.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The article said that the chain “might not be as recognizable as Popeyes, but make no mistake: Its poultry can hold its own against the industry standard-bearer.” (There happens to be a Popeyes across the street from Wichita’s new Krispy Krunchy Chicken.)

The article went on to say that Krispy Krunchy’s “perfectly seasoned and juicy pieces might be the most underrated item in the fast food today.” The chicken is “expertly balanced with the right amount of garlic, paprika and black pepper” and the “golden exoskeleton on KKC’s pieces has an airy flakiness and a sturdy architecture that never crumbles.”

The chain is also known for some of its unique sides, including deep fried corn on the cob, “Boudin Bites,” which are fried balls of rice and pork, and honey butter biscuits, some studded with berries.

Emrul K. Akter is the franchisee for the new freestanding Krispy Krunchy Chicken, and he hopes to add at least four more locations in Wichita.

Anyone tried it yet? What did you think?