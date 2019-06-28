Dining With Denise Neil
West Wichita bar and restaurant throwing a big parking lot party, cornhole tourney
Sunday is the day that customers of Emerson Biggin’s at 2330 N. Maize Road can party in the parking lot, sip free beer and cocktail samples, slide across a giant slip-n-slide, and maybe win $1,000.
The restaurant has gotten permission to stage a big cornhole tounament in the parking lot in front of its restaurant, and the winning team will get $1,000. But to get there, they’ll have to beat a team that includes Wichita native and Olympic medal-winning boxer Nico Hernandez, who is competing in the tournament and also signing autographs at the event.
To help entertain onlookers, the restaurant will be setting up a dunk tank and a 35-foot-long, double-lane slip-n-slide. Sponsor Red Bull will be giving out samples of tropical tequila and Red Bull, and Aero Plains Brewing will be passing out beer samples. The kitchen also will be offering $5 appetizers.
The party starts at 9:30 a.m., and the tournament starts at 10:30 a.m. Teams of two can sign up until the morning of the tournament on the Emerson Biggin’s Sports Bar & Grill Facebook page or they can pay cash at the bar the day of. The entry fee is $50 a team. For more information, call 316-866-2577 or email BigginsWest@gmail.com.
