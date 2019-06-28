Dining With Denise Neil
Several Wichita restaurants are taking extended vacations over the July 4 holiday
If you’re planning to spend any of your July 4 break dining at a favorite Wichita restaurant, you’d better check this list first. Owners of several local eateries are taking a vacation next week and temporarily closing their restaurants. Some will be closed a few days. Some will be closed all week.
Tip: Before heading out to eat on July 4, which is Thursday, make sure to call ahead. Many restaurants are closing for the day, though many also are staying open.
Here’s who’s planning to take an extended break.
Caesar’s Table, 125 N. Market: Closed Thursday through July 6
Cheri’s Bakery, 2121 N. Tyler: Closed Monday through July 6
Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg: Closed until downtown’s reopening on Thursday
El Patio, 424 E. Central: Closed Thursday through July 6
Felipe’s, 2241 N. Woodlawn: Closed Monday through July 10
Felipe’s, 2424 W. Central and 445 S. 119th St.: Closed Tuesday through Thursday
Kanai, 12111 W. Maple: Closed Sunday through July 4
Molino’s, 1064 N. Waco: Closed Monday through July 7
Sapporo, 8065 E. Peachtree Lane: Closed Monday through July 6
Ty’s Diner, 928 W. Second: Closed Thursday through July 15
