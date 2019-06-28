Dining With Denise Neil

Several Wichita restaurants are taking extended vacations over the July 4 holiday

If you’re planning to spend any of your July 4 break dining at a favorite Wichita restaurant, you’d better check this list first. Owners of several local eateries are taking a vacation next week and temporarily closing their restaurants. Some will be closed a few days. Some will be closed all week.

Tip: Before heading out to eat on July 4, which is Thursday, make sure to call ahead. Many restaurants are closing for the day, though many also are staying open.

Here’s who’s planning to take an extended break.

Caesar’s Table, 125 N. Market: Closed Thursday through July 6

Cheri’s Bakery, 2121 N. Tyler: Closed Monday through July 6

Doo-Dah Diner, 206 E. Kellogg: Closed until downtown’s reopening on Thursday

El Patio, 424 E. Central: Closed Thursday through July 6

Felipe’s, 2241 N. Woodlawn: Closed Monday through July 10

Felipe’s, 2424 W. Central and 445 S. 119th St.: Closed Tuesday through Thursday

Kanai, 12111 W. Maple: Closed Sunday through July 4

Molino’s, 1064 N. Waco: Closed Monday through July 7

Sapporo, 8065 E. Peachtree Lane: Closed Monday through July 6

Ty’s Diner, 928 W. Second: Closed Thursday through July 15

