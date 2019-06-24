The Old Spaghetti Factory opens today in Wichita. Here’s the menu

The Old Spaghetti Factory opens today in the former Fox and Hound space at the Waterfront. The Wichita Eagle

Perhaps you were tortured over the weekend with social media posts from friends who snagged in invite to the soft opening of The Old Spaghetti Factory, which opens to the public today.

Lots of people got a sneak peek at the lavish new restaurant over the weekend while the staff practiced in anticipation for opening day, which has finally arrived.

There will be an official ribbon cutting at the restaurant, 1421 Waterfront Parkway, at 3:15 p.m. today, and the doors will open for the restaurant’s first official dinner service at 4:30 p.m.

For the first week, the restaurant will serve dinner only and open at 4:30 p.m. It’ll open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, and on Sunday, June 30, and then will start weekday lunch hours at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1. After that, the regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The signature trolly car is almost ready for diners at The Old Spaghetti Factory. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The new restaurant features a lavish interior full of jewel tones, wood and antique touches, and there’s an old trolley car fitted with tables where you can get a seat if you’re lucky.

The menu is filled with old-world pasta dishes. Take a look at it below and figure out what you’re going to order when you visit.

The Old Spaghetti Factory menu