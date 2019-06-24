A new healthy eating spot is open in downtown Wichita. But first, you have to find it

The importance of a healthy breakfast for kids Healthy breakfasts are a must for kids and help keep them going strong all day. Here are a few tips on making it happen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Healthy breakfasts are a must for kids and help keep them going strong all day. Here are a few tips on making it happen.

Downtown Wichita has a new place where people can grab a healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner to go — and an espresso for good measure.

Kira Ottaway Watt recently opened a satellite location of her Perfect Plate on the ground level of the Garvey Center, 250 W. Douglas, and today, she added morning hours and a menu of coffee and espresso drinks as well as breakfast items like protein pancakes, breakfast quesadillas, oatmeal, yogurt parfaits and gluten-free, vegan pastries made by Nice Bites.

Her new espresso bar, which she was breaking in this morning, will serve up lattes, cappuccino, espresso, cortado and more. There’s also drip coffee and tables for people to sit and enjoy.

At lunch, in addition to her pre-packaged, gluten-free meals she’s become known for at her original location, Watt is also offering gluten-free panini sandwiches.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The shop will be open until 9 p.m. on Final Fridays — including this coming Friday — and Watt hopes to eventually add Saturday hours.

Perfect Plate has opened a satellite location on the ground level of the Garvey Center. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Watt took over and remodeled the space at the Garvey Center that Reverie Coffee Roasters vacated in February. Some of her customers are having trouble finding the space, she said, and Google directions aren’t reliable. To access the business, customers must go down a set of stairs from Douglas. Perfect Plate has four designated parking spots on the drive just west of the Garvey Center that’s labeled “Clinger Drive” but comes up as North Wichita Street on Google maps.

Watt opened her first Perfect Plate a year ago at 5255 N. Maize Road, and — with the help of her husband, Doug Watt — she’s steadily built a clientele with her healthy prepared meals to go. She serves the same type of gluten-free, low-calorie meals she ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner when she lost 85 pounds several years ago — things like turkey meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted tilapia.

Perfect Plate Garvey Center menu