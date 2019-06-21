Go to the opening of rebuilt Wichita McDonald’s and you could win free food for a year

Trying out McDonald’s self-serve kiosks in Ark City (FILE VIDEO) Customers to Arkansas City's McDonald's use a touch screen to order their food. (Aug. 14, 2017) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO) Customers to Arkansas City's McDonald's use a touch screen to order their food. (Aug. 14, 2017)

Just 90 days ago, the McDonald’s at Central and Tyler was waiting for its meeting with a wrecking ball.

On Tuesday, a new version of the restaurant will reopen on the site with a state-of-the-art kitchen design and a modern dining room with wood and stone decor.

And it will greet its most eager customers that day with a reward: The first 100 customers in the drive through and the first 100 customers in the restaurant to use the kiosk or counter will receive a punch card good for one free extra value meal once a week for a year. The prize will be redeemable only at the Central and Tyler McDonald’s, and no one can be on the property or in the parking lot until 5 a.m. that morning.

The restaurant was torn down on March 18, and Lane Enterprises, which owns 40 McDonald’s in the area, was able to completely rebuild it in 98 days.

Lane Enterprises will also celebrate the opening with a family fun day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 29, and activities will include balloon twisters, face painters, free puppy kisses and a caricature artist.