River City Sweet Shop will arrive in Wichita next week

How to make a dump cake (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) “Delicious Dump Cakes,” a cookbook by Kansas City home economists Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore features many delicious recipes including Brownie Turtle Pecan Dump Cake. Here, Wyss shows it really is easy to make a dump cake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- 2016) “Delicious Dump Cakes,” a cookbook by Kansas City home economists Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore features many delicious recipes including Brownie Turtle Pecan Dump Cake. Here, Wyss shows it really is easy to make a dump cake.

She has a new partner and wants her business to have a new focus.

So on Tuesday, Marilyn Ramsey will debut a new look for her 9-year-old bakery, and she’ll also debut its new name.

Starting on Tuesday, Sweetly Scrumptious at 6151 E. 13th St. will officially be known as River City Sweet Shop. When it opens that day, the shop will have an all new color palate and several new items.

Kellie Knowles first opened the bakery in Normandie Center in the fall of 2010 and added Marilyn Ramsey and her husband, Bill, as partners last year. In August, they moved the shop from Normandie shopping center at Central and Woodlawn to Prairie Village Shopping Center at 13th and Woodlawn, just a few doors down from the Candle Club.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Knowles, however, decided to leave the business, so Ramsey brought on longtime friend Sherry Stavig to help her run the business.

The two decided they wanted a fresh start and debated several names before Ramsey’s father-in-law suggested the winner: River City Sweet Shop. They also got a new logo.

The new logo for River City Sweet Shop Courtesy

“We’re changing, tweaking, revamping, eliminating, expanding — all sorts of stuff,” Stavig said.

The new partners want to focus on getting more foot traffic into the shop, where people can find fresh-baked cookies, cupcakes, cake balls, brownies, muffins and more. People can still order their baked goods in advance, but their new approach will be to have cakes, cupcakes and cookies ready for customers who have last-minute needs.

“People can just call up and say, ‘I need three dozen sugar cookies,’ and we’ll be able to have them ready,” Ramsey said.

They’re also adding a signature cake and cupcake flavor — strawberry champagne — and the owners say it’s pretty memorable. Gluten-free and Keto-friendly baked goods also will be on the menu.

The hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information or to place an order, call 316-681-2253.